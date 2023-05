Corporate Deal

Patriot Pickle, a Swander Pace Capital portfolio company that distributes high-quality pickles across the United States to restaurants, has acquired First Place Foods. Financial terms were not disclosed. Swander Pace was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Erin Firman. Counsel information for First Place Foods, which is based in Garland, Texas, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 25, 2023, 1:19 PM

