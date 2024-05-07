Corporate Deal

An affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, part of EQT AB, has agreed to acquire digital consultancy firm Perficient for approximately $3 billion. The transaction, announced May 5, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners William Allen and Elizabeth A. Cooper. Perficient, which is based in St. Louis, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sarkis Jebejian and Rachael Coffey.

Technology

May 07, 2024, 10:18 AM

