Corporate Deal

Aliter Capital, through its second fund, Aliter Capital II, announced that it has completed its investment in FingerPrint Global Ltd., a tracking provider for the sterilization and decontamination of surgical instruments. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Aliter Capital is advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by corporate partner Paul Mann. Counsel information for FingerPrint Global, which is based in Chipping Sodbury, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 14, 2023, 9:22 AM