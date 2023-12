Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca has agreed to purchase Gracell Biotechnologies Inc for $1.2 billion. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Maples Group. Gracell Biotechnologies, which is based in Suzhou, China, was represented by Cooley and Harney Westwood & Riegels.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 29, 2023, 6:18 PM

