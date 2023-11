Corporate Deal

Forward Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, has secured $50 million in a Series A funding round led by BVF Partners LP, with participation from RA Capital Management and OrbiMed. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Forward Therapeutics was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Deborah Smith and Michael Hostetler. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 13, 2023, 7:57 AM

