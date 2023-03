Corporate Deal

DLA Piper counseled Polish Enterprise Fund VIII, a private equity fund managed by Enterprise Investors, in connection with its 19 million euro ($20 million) investment in short-term rental property management firm Renters.pl. The DLA Piper team was led by partner Jakub Domalik-Plakwicz. Counsel information for Renters.pl, which is based in Warsaw, Poland, was not immediately available.

March 14, 2023, 9:44 AM