Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled DNB Markets Inc. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Apr. 26 by London-based TechnipFMC plc, an energy sector-focused project life cycle technology provider. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Erland Modesto.

April 27, 2023, 11:08 AM

