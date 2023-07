Corporate Deal

Alternative asset manager Patria Investments and financial services company Bancolombia SA announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday. Medellin, Colombia-based Bancolombia received counsel from a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Werner Ahlers, Sergio Galvis and Ken Li. Counsel information for Patria Investments was not immediately availeable.

July 12, 2023, 7:11 AM

