Corporate Deal

Investment management firm Neuberger Berman Group has placed a significant minority investment in self-funded medical benefits program provider the Benecon Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Neuberger was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka, Jordan Miller and Andrew Blumenthal. Counsel information for the Benecon Group, which is based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 11:54 AM

nature of claim: /