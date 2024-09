Corporate Deal

Sycamore Partners has acquired franchise restaurant group Playa Bowls from Tamarix Equity Partners and other investors. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Sycamore Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Playa Bowls was represented by Ice Miller and a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Dohyun Kim and Allison Schneirov.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 04, 2024, 9:57 AM