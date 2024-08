Corporate Deal

VION Biosciences announced the acquisition of biotechnology company Ansh Labs from Iron Path Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlottesville, Virginia-based VION was advised by McDermott Will & Emery. Counsel information for Ansh Labs, which is based in Webster, Texas, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 30, 2024, 8:50 AM