Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell represented Evercore acting as financial adviser to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. in connection with the reorganization of certain corporate entities and governance by eliminating Amneal’s umbrella partnership-C corporation structure. Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Tarsadia Investments, based in Newport Beach, California, was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Andrew Bab.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 10, 2023, 11:10 AM

