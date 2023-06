Corporate Deal

Investment manager MidOcean Partners has acquired QualiTech, a provider of ingredients and services to the food, pet care and other industries. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based MidOcean was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Michael Collins, Matt Donnelly, Andrew Herman and Janet Vance. Counsel information for Chaska, Minnesota-based QualiTech was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 12:09 PM

nature of claim: /