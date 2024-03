Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Deutsche Bank in connection with the refinancing of 51.3 million euro ($55 million) syndicated loan agreement for construction products manufacturers FAIST Anlagenbau GmbH and FAIST Anlagenbau Holding GmbH & Co. KG. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Dr Bernhard Fiedler. Germany-based FAIST was advised by an Eifler Grandpierre team led by partner Michael Eifler.

