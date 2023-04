Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. The issuance was announced Apr. 4 by Turin, Italy-based CNH Industrial Capital LLC, an agriculture and construction equipment financing provider. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Christopher Lueking and Jonathan Sarna. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 7:01 AM

nature of claim: /