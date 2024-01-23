Corporate Deal

Sanofi subsidiary, Aventis has agreed to acquire Inhibrx's INBRX-101, an optimized, recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy used to treat those with AATD deficiency, for an aggregate consideration value of approximately $2.2 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 23, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Paris-based Sanofi was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Inhibrx, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Benjamin Goodchild and Krishna Veeraraghavan. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled Centerview Partners, acting as exclusive financial adviser to Inhibrx. The Skadden Arps team included M&A partners Christopher Barlow and Graham Robinson.

January 23, 2024, 10:47 AM

