Latham & Watkins has counseled the initial purchaser in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $600 million. The issuance was announced May 22 by BlackLine Systems Inc., a Woodland Hills, California-based accounting software company. The notes come due 2029. The Latham team was led by partners Steven Stokdyk, Witold Balaban, Catherine Lee, and Brent Epstein.

May 28, 2024, 12:08 PM

