Corporate Deal

Guardian Pharmacy Services, a long-term care pharmacy company, announced a seven state expansion into the western U.S. through a partnership with Heartland Pharmacy in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Guardian Pharmacy was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Heartland Pharmacy, which is based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, was not immediately available.

Health Care

April 23, 2024, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /