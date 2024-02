Corporate Deal

Techreo, a fintech platform, has secured $3.4 million in a funding round led by Creation Investments Capital Management, with participation from G2 Momentum Capital. Mexico City-based Techreo was advised by a Mayer Brown team including partner Francisco GarcĂ­a-Naranjo Gonzalez.

Fintech

February 08, 2024, 10:23 AM

