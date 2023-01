Corporate Deal

Alternative investment manager Castlelake LP announced the creation of a Bermuda-licensed reinsurance company, Itasca Re Ltd. Itasca Re will reinsure aircraft non-payment insurance policies issued by Starr Insurance Companies and brokered by Piiq Risk Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Castlelake was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kimberly Han and Rajab Abbassi.

Insurance

January 18, 2023, 8:12 AM