Corporate Deal

Funds managed by KKR & Co. announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake supply chain provider LEAP India in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; AZB & Partners and Anagram Partners. The transaction, announced Aug. 2, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by AZB & Partners and a Simpson Thacher team including partner Ian Ho. LEAP India, which is based in Mumbai, India, was represented by an Anagram Partners team.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 7:16 AM

