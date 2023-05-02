Corporate Deal

Pharmaceutical company Lannett Co. Inc., together with certain of its subsidiaries, will voluntarily initiate Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and have entered a restructuring support agreement with lenders of the company's debt. Financial terms were not disclosed. Trevosa, Pennsylvania-based Lannett was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled the secured creditors. The Sullivan & Cromwell team includes partner Ari Blaut.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 02, 2023, 10:45 AM

