Corporate Deal

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, registered with the SEC on Jan. 12 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Francisco-based company is advised by Travers Thorp Alberga; the Zhong Lun Law Firm and Cooley partners Andrew Harline, Charlie Kim and Patrick Loofbourrow. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Matthew Bush and Cheston Larson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 13, 2023, 8:41 AM