An investor group led by TPG Angelo Gordon, together with Dream Unlimited Corp. and Stadium Capital Partners have agreed to acquire a Dutch residential portfolio from European Residential REIT for approximately 695 million euros ($773 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 16, is expected to close by early next year. New York-based TPG Angelo was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The team included partner Annie Herdman. Counsel information for European Residential was not immediately available.

September 19, 2024, 10:17 AM