Gibson Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase South Texas Gateway Terminal LLC for $1.1 billion. Calgary, Canada-based Gibson Energy was advised by Latham & Watkins and Bennett Jones. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Nick Dhesi, Jordan Miller and Jason Silvera. South Texas Gateway, which is based in Ingleside, Texas, was represented by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team including partners Conor Larkin and Benjamin Wills.

June 16, 2023, 4:39 PM

