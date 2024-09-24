Corporate Deal

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, registered with the SEC on Sept. 20 to raise approximately $250 million in an initial public offering. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Maples and Calder and White & Case partners Daniel Nussen, Jonathan Rochwarger and Joel Rubinstein. The underwriters, led by UBS Securities and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Derek Dostal and Deanna Kirkpatrick.

Investment Firms

September 24, 2024, 12:54 PM