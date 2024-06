Corporate Deal

Trane Technologies plc was counseled by King & Spalding; Loyens & Loeff and Arthur Cox in a debt issuance valued at $500 million. The notes come due 2034. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co.

June 05, 2024, 8:55 AM

