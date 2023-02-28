Corporate Deal

Methode Electronics Inc. has agreed to acquire light manufacturer Nordic Lights Group Corp. for 132 million euros ($140 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 28, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Chicago-based Methode is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner Trevor Norwitz. Counsel information for Nordic Lights was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 28, 2023, 10:42 AM