Vehicle Accessories, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Maxton Group, an emblem overlays, badging and LED lighting products developer and producer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Flint, Michigan-based Vehicle Accessories was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Sidley Austin team led by partner Elazar Guttman. Counsel information for Maxton Group, which is based in Ormond Beach, Florida, was not immediately available.

April 09, 2024, 1:04 PM

