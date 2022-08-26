Corporate Deal

Wilton Re Ltd. has agreed to sell Toronto-based life insurance company Ivari to Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Norwalk, Connecticut-based Wilton Re is advised by Torys LLP and a Debevoise & Plimpton team including partners Andrew Jamieson, Marilyn Lion and Kevin Schmidt. Counsel information for Sagicor Financial, which is based Barbados, was not immediately available.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 8:57 AM