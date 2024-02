Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is representing funds managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners in connection with its $250 million commitment to Rise Growth Partners to acquire significant minority stakes in select registered investment advisory firms. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Louis Argentieri, Marni Lerner, David Rubinsky and Sophie Staples. Rise Growth Partners, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

February 02, 2024, 7:45 PM

