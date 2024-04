Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled J.P. Morgan Securities in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 500 million euros ($536 million). The issuance was announced April 25 by Miami-based Carnival Corp. The Simpson Thacher team included partners John Ericson, John O'Connell and Patrick Ryan. The notes come due 2030.

April 30, 2024, 10:24 AM

