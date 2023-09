Corporate Deal

Saudi Aramco has agreed to acquire fuel distributor Esmax Distribuscion SpA from Southern Cross Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santiago, Chile-based Southern Cross was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Maurizio Levi-Minzi. Counsel information for Aramco, which is based in Saudi Arabia, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 18, 2023, 11:04 AM

