Corporate Deal

Agro Vision Corp., a super fruit producer and supplier, announced that it has closed an additional growth funding round led by Responsability Investments and the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund LP. Los Angeles-based Agro Vision was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the investors.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2022, 7:20 AM