Corporate Deal

Alternative investment manager Audax Private Equity announced its acquisition of technical distributor Krayden Inc. from Quad-C Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax Private Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Quad-C Management, which is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, was represented by a White & Case team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

