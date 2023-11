Corporate Deal

Siemens Energy AG was counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in a debt offering worth 12 billion euros ($13.02 billion). The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partners Stephan Waldhausen, Simon Schwarz, Frank Laudenklos, Andreas von Bonin.

November 17, 2023, 9:39 AM

