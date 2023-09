Corporate Deal

Brightstar Capital Partners and Claure Group have agreed to acquire a majority stake of Ausenco, a consulting services provider to the minerals and metals industries, from Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. and other co-investors. Brightstar was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included corporate partners Matthew Arenson, Michael Weisser and Ned Schultheis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 25, 2023, 12:27 PM

