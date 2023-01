Corporate Deal

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu in a debt issuance worth $5.8 billion. The Davis Polk team was led by partner Jon Gray. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented underwriters Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2023, 1:51 PM