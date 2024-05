Corporate Deal

Blaize, an AI operational workflow platform, has secured $106 million in a funding round with investments from exiting investors, including Ava Investors, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP, Denso Corp., Franklin Resources, Mercedes Benz, Rizvi Traverse and Temasek Holdings. El Dorado Hills, California-based Blaize was advised by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

May 01, 2024, 11:19 AM

