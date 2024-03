Corporate Deal

FiscalNote Holdings announced the divestiture of its Board.org business to Executive Platforms, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, for a total consideration of up to $103 million. Washington, D.C.-based FiscalNote was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Executive Platforms, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 14, 2024, 11:39 AM

nature of claim: /