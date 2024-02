Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell represented Yuga Labs, the Web3 lifestyle and media company that created Bored Ape Yacht Club, in its acquisition of digital art platform PROOF. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Jeannette Bander, Matthew Goodman, Mark Schenkel, Davis Wang and Ruihui Yu. Counsel information for Los Angeles-based Proof was not immediately available.

February 20, 2024, 11:38 AM

