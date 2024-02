Corporate Deal

Invizyne Technologies, creator of SimplePath, a biomanufacturing platform, filed with the SEC on Feb. 9 for a $17 million IPO. The Monrovia, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe partner Andrew Hudders. The underwriters, led by Public Ventures, are represented by the Law Offices of Aaron A. Grunfeld.

February 12, 2024, 10:31 AM

