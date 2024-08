Corporate Deal

Goodwin Procter represented Boston-based Bicara Therapeutics Inc. in a $200 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Goodwin Procter team was led by partners Gabriela Morales-Rivera and Kingsley Taft. Ropes & Gray partner Thomas Danielski was advising the IPO's underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 23, 2024, 9:20 AM