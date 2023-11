Corporate Deal

Garbe Institutional Capital has acquired retail property management firm GRR Real Estate Management GmbH in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Rodl & Partner. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamburg, Germany-based Garbe Institutional was advised by a Greenberg Traurig team that included partner Dr. Peter Schorling. GRR Real Estate, which is based in Nuremberg, Germany, was represented by Rodl & Partner.

November 27, 2023, 11:15 AM

