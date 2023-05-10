Corporate Deal

Mining company Allkem Limited and Livent, a chemical manufacturing company, have agreed to combine for 15.7 billion Australian dollars ($10.6 billion) to form a global lithium chemicals producer. The transaction, announced May 10, is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Brisbane, Australia-based Allkem was advised by King & Wood Mallesons and a Sidley Austin team led by partners Brian Fahrney and Joseph Michaels. Livent, based in Philadelphia, was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Allens. The Davis Polk team included partners William Aaronson and Cheryl Chan. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Gordon Dyal & Co., acting as exclusive financial adviser to Livent.

May 10, 2023

