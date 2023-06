Corporate Deal

WE Soda Ltd., a natural soda ash producer, filed with the SEC on May 31 to raise approximately $800 million in an initial public offering. The London-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partners Francesco Lione and James Inness.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 01, 2023, 6:56 AM

