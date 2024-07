Corporate Deal

Agricultural sciences company FMC Corp. has agreed to sell its Global Specialty Solutions business to Environmental Science US a/k/a Envu for $350 million. The transaction, announced July 11, is expected to close by year-end 2024. Philadelphia-based FMC Corp. was advised by a McCarter & English team led by partner Philip Amoa. Environmental Science, which is based in Cary, North Carolina, was represented by Baker McKenzie.

Agriculture

July 15, 2024, 3:48 PM