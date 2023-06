Corporate Deal

Investment firm Soho Square Capital has placed a minority growth investment in digital consultancy firm xDesign in a deal guided by K&L Gates and Addleshaw Goddard. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Soho Square was advised by K&L Gates. xDesign, which is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, was represented by an Addleshaw Goddard team.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 9:09 AM

