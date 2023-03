Corporate Deal

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX company, has agreed to acquire Human API, a provider of consumer-driven health data to life insurance and healthcare customers. Financial terms were not disclosed. RELX was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team that included partners Aaron M. Gruber, Eric W. Hilfers, Bethany A. Pfalzgraf, Sasha Rosenthal-Larrea and J. Leonard Teti II. Counsel information for San Mateo, California-based Human API was not immediately available.