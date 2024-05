Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the lead dealer manager in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). The issuance was announced May 23 by Globalworth, a real estate company based in Bucharest, Romania. The Latham team included partners Patrick Kwak and Manoj Tulsiani.

Real Estate

May 24, 2024, 10:01 AM

